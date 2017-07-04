Progres Niederkorn 2-0 Rangers (agg 2-1): How Rangers’ players rated

Marks out of ten for every Rangers player after Tuesday’s European exit.

Wes Foderingham (5) - The Rangers goalkeeper could perhaps have done better with the second goal, which evaded everyone and dropped in at the back post, but he was deceived by the advancing Niederkorn attackers. Made a great save from Emmanuel Françoise before the world collapsed in on Rangers.

James Tavernier (4) - Was pushed very high up the park and tasked with making things happen. Had a couple of instances where he looked dangerous, but ultimately he didn’t do enough.

Fabio Cardoso (4) - Despite having very little to deal with, the Rangers backline still looked a little flummoxed at times with Niederkorn’s attacking players causing problems. As the more experienced centre-back, Cardoso has to take his share of the blame. Plenty of work to be done at both ends.

David Bates (4) - Got caught on the wrong side of Françoise for Niederkorn’s first goal, but then the whole defensive line was in tatters at the time.

Lee Wallace (3) - The left back was the team’s out-ball on that wing with Kenny Miller constantly moving inside. His crossing, though, was woeful for the most part. From his one great delivery Rangers should have scored, but it was the exception, not the rule.

Jordan Rossiter (4) - Played a few good diagonals and had a promising first half before dropping off badly after the break. He was part of a Rangers midfield that was far too easily brushed off the ball at times.

Ryan Jack (3) - There are already question marks over whether Jack and Rossiter can work as a pair. The ex-Aberdeen man was quiet in the first half and pushed further forward in the second. He’s never been much of a goalscorer, as evidenced by the three great chances he passed up.

Niko Kranjcar (6) - By far Rangers’ best player. Playing the quarterback role, Kranjcar continually found Tavernier and Wallace in space in the final third, and looked like the one Rangers player capable of making things happen. He scored have done better with a close-range header that hit the bar minutes before Niederkorn opened the scoring.

Daniel Candeias (3) - Aside from his cut-back to find Ryan Jack during one promising first half move, you barely even knew he was playing.

Alfredo Morelos (3) - Looked thoroughly ill-equipped to handle the role as the central striker linking with Candeias and Miller. An inconsistent first touch, on the rare occasions he got involved in the play, led to his hooking at half-time.

Kenny Miller (4) - Was very unlucky to see a late effort come back off the crossbar and tried his best to add a sense of urgency to the attack in the second half. His touch deserted him on too many occasions.

SUBSTITUTES

Dalcio (1) - Seemed to constantly drifting into the middle of the park, which is where he played for Benfica B last season, funnily enough. No good ever came of him having the ball and he once came close to launching a Niederkorn attack by falling over under little pressure.

Windass (1) - The second half substitute needlessly gave away the foul that led to Niederkorn’s tie-winning goal, and saw a late header pushed on to the bar which he should have buried regardless. And those were just his highlights...

Herrera (4) - Put himself about a bit in the closing stages and could be an effective target man in the long run. If Rangers hadn’t been playing a part-time side who’d never won in Europe in 13 attempts, Pedro Caixinha could point to the striker’s lack of fitness as a reason for why the gameplan didn’t work out.

