Pressure comes with the territory at Rangers - Mark Warburton

Mark Warburton insists he fully appreciates the demands of being Rangers manager as he prepares for a crucial game in his Ibrox career.

Rangers host in-form Morton in the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup with Warburton under major pressure to get a result.

A 4-1 defeat by Hearts was the latest in a series of away defeats against Rangers’ league rivals under Warburton and a home draw with Ross County saw them slip to third in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The former Brentford boss will face serious questions from fans and directors if Rangers fail to get past Jim Duffy’s team and Warburton does not need telling.

The 54-year-old told Rangers TV: “You are always under pressure as a Rangers manager or a Rangers player and if we draw a game of football it is nearly a disaster and if we lose a game of football it is a disaster.

“So we have to recognise that and it comes with territory of being at a club of this stature, but the one thing that bothers me is for people to think that we don’t appreciate the demands of this club or don’t appreciate the backing we receive.

“You can read the papers, you can read the media and I flew home on Saturday after the game and had some great chats with some of the Rangers fans who were tremendous in their assessment and see the bigger picture.

“There is no doubt we fully appreciate everything that is associated with Rangers but what we have to do is win games of football.”

Warburton believes his players have the mettle to do just that as they seek to bring a major trophy back to Ibrox for the first time since 2011.

And he encouraged them to relish the spotlight.

“We have to get players to come here who can deal with the pressure,” he said.

“They have to deal with a 50,000 crowd, a tremendous away support and the expectation and responsibility that comes with it.

“They have to be able to deal with it and not every player can but many can and that is part and parcel.

“Why do we have the bigger budget? Because you need players to come in and deal with the expectation.

“The focus is on them, the media spotlight is on them, walking about the streets of Glasgow it is on them and the key is enjoy it.

“You must recognise that you are privileged to be here, enjoy every moment that you spend at Rangers Football Club.

“There are a lot of young players here and it is the first time for many of them to be at a club this size and to deal with the spotlight and the focus.

“It doesn’t happen overnight, they have to understand it and appreciate it, it can be a shock at first, it can be a struggle at first and it can take time to adapt but there is no doubt that every person in the squad is more than good enough to deal with it.”

