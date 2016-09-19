Poll: Will Joey Barton ever play for Rangers again?

Joey Barton has been suspended for three weeks by Rangers following last week’s training ground bust-up and the subsequent fall out.

The severe punishment has led to many speculating whether Barton will ever again play for Rangers.

Scottish bookmakers McBookie had previously offered 4/1 on the player never appearing for Rangers again, though the market is now closed.

So what do you reckon? Will Barton come back in three weeks and continue his Ibrox career? Or is he on his way out of the club after fewer than five months in Glasgow? Have your say by voting in our poll.

