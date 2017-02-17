Philippe Senderos: Rangers fans still to see the best of me

Philippe Senderos admits his Rangers displays this season have not been up to scratch.

The former Arsenal and Switzerland defender has barely featured for Gers since Mark Warburton signed him back in August.

But when he has, his displays have been far from impressive with some glaring lapses in concentration.

Senderos made his debut at Celtic Park just 10 days after securing a one-year deal.

And it turned out to be a nightmare introduction as Senderos found himself at fault for two goals before being sent off as Brendan Rodgers’ rampant Hoops went on to claim a 5-1 triumph.

After a rare outing against Partick Thistle in early October, he then went another four months before being trusted again, featuring in the Ibrox side’s two most recent games against Ross County and Morton - with yet more errors thrown in.

Now Senderos, who turned 32 on Tuesday, confesses he needs to improve.

Asked if he was happy with his last two performances this term, he told RangersTV: “No - I think I can do better. It has been four months without a game, and maybe I need a bit of time, although I know we don’t have time at Rangers as it is such a massive club.

“I need to step up, and every one of us needs to step up and do better and hopefully get the three points in the next game.

“I always worked hard and I was waiting for my chance. What I want is to be here and play games - I don’t want to just be here and be part of the squad. So I have been pushing, I have been knocking on the door and eventually my chance came.

“So I am really happy about that, but now I need to put in the performances to stay in the team.”

