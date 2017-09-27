Pedro Caixinha: What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has said “what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas” amid reports of a heated team meeting following Saturday’s loss to Celtic.

A 2-0 defeat in the first Old Firm derby of the season saw Caixinha frustrated with the efforts of his side as they fell eight points behind the leaders, and it reportedly spilled over into a team meeting on Monday.

However the Portuguese manager was coy in front of the media on Wednesday and refused to elaborate on what had happened behind closed doors.

When asked what had happened, Caixinha replied: “Have you ever been to Las Vegas? What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas, so that’s the first thing.

“I won’t tell you what I don’t want to (tell you), because that’s private.

“I’m not going to discuss with you what I discuss over breakfast with my family, so I’m not going to discuss what I said with my team.

“Las Vegas is a great city but if you enjoy too much, what happens needs to stay there.”

He brushed off talk of a mole in the camp, after details of the meeting leaked into the press, continuing a trend from last season when many of his dealings with the players were also leaked.

He said: “If the things are coming out, it’s because of the game that we played in Las Vegas, that is all.

“I am happy with that.”

Caixinha finds himself under increasing pressure at Ibrox after a slow start to the season and an early exit from the Europa League, but he insists he is not feeling the heat, and is only under pressure from the fans.

“If I was listening to the radio, reading the newspapers or on social media, I wouldn’t have time to do my job,” he said.

He added: “We play for them (the fans) and I always have the will to do my job for them.

“It was special for them that the club is still alive and a big club, because the history and the trophies are still there.

“We work for them and they are only happy when we win, and so are we, but we know what it takes because we suffer as professionals and fans (as well), because I am blue inside.”

