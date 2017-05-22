Pedro Caixinha vows: change is on the way at Rangers

Pedro Caixinha has promised Rangers fans there will be better times ahead next season.

The Rangers manager, who was feted by supporters at the end of yesterday’s 2-1 win over St Johnstone, would not be drawn on speculation Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack has elected to join the Ibrox club.

But he did not deny changes were on the way, with Rangers scheduled to return for pre-season training in just a fortnight, ahead of their Europa League first qualifying round commitments on 29 June.

“We are going to start the [pre] season on 5 June and we intend to have as many [new] players as we can in that period of time,” said Caixinha. “It will be something very different next season, definitely.”

With reference to Jack, he added: “I don’t comment on speculation. I will be glad to be seated next to the players that are going to sign and in that moment I will have pleasure in discussing them.”

Goals from Kenny Miller and Jon Toral secured the win for Rangers, with Graham Cummins replying for St Johnstone. Saints manager Tommy Wright said: “If you had said at the start we’d get 58 points, score over 50 goals, win ten away games and get fourth place and a European place, I’d have bitten your hand off.”