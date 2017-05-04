Pedro Caixinha to start showing Rangers flops the exit door

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed he will start making decisions on which Ibrox stars will stay or leave.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The Portuguese head coach is looking to recruit players he’s already familiar with as he begins his rebuilding job of the first-team squad this summer.

With most of the current squad under long-term contracts, that means trying to convince a number of players that their future lies elsewhere.

Kenny Miller signed a new one-year contract last week which leaves 38-year-old Clint Hill and the barely-used Philippe Senderos as the only two first-team players who are out of contract in the summer, along with loan players Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman.

But Caixinha, whose team play Partick Thistle on Sunday, looks likely to tell other players that they are free to find new clubs.

He said: “We have been assessing for a long time and because I am someone who leads by example, I want all our players to know that I will shake his hand and say: ‘Thank you, but our time ends here’. Or I will say: ‘Let’s keep going’.

“I will start those conversations maybe at the beginning of next week. As I always say though, we work until the last day and treat it like it’s the first one.

“We are professionals. Even for example, when I am about to end a contract my job is to do my very best until the end.

“You are still defending the badge and you still have a contract with the club. We are all professionals, we all live for football, we all live for Rangers and we all live for winning.”

READ MORE - Jim Duffy on shortlist for Manager of the Year award