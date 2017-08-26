Pedro Caixinha: This Rangers team needs a break

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha admits his busy Rangers players already need a break just one month into the new season.

The Ibrox side face Ross County on Sunday before the Ladbrokes Premiership goes on a two-week break for international fixtures.

But Caixinha says he will resist the urge to put a squad that has already dropped five points this term through an extra workout.

Instead, he plans to give his men four days off after their Dingwall trip so they can recharge their batteries.

“The first thing this team needs is a break,” said the Gers boss. “Too much water might kill the plant.

“If you work by patterns then the mental state is also very important.

“This is not only about the physical, this is about knowing what you need to do and working on it on a daily basis according to the needs of the team and the identity that you want to create in the team.

“You also have to bear in mind the mental state of the players.

“It’s been hard work for them so they know they are going to receive four days off. They will then be back in for two days next week then have a long week thereafter.”

Caixinha also says he will not be rushing into a late panic buy as Thursday’s transfer deadline approaches.

Rangers have made 10 additions this summer and are still keen on Hearts’ Jamie Walker.

The Ibrox side are content to wait until January to land the winger on a pre-contract if the Jambos do not drastically lower their £1million price tag.

Otherwise, their manager says any other new faces will have been identified long ago.

He said: “I cannot live with panic. If you do, you cannot take decisions.

“I am a decision-maker. I need to have my mind clear and know exactly what I want to have the best decisions.

“The only time I took the wrong decisions during my time in Mexico was because we went panicking.”

Meanwhile, youngster Ryan Hardie hopes he will be given another chance against the Staggies after making his top-flight bow during last week’s goalless draw with Hearts.

Caixinha has told the 20-year-old - who has previously been sent out on loan to Raith Rovers and St Mirren - he is going nowhere this term and now he wants to justify the manager’s faith by grabbing his first Premiership goals.

Hardie said: “The manager has involved me in most of his training every day, he said that I’m not to go on loan so hopefully that means I can stay and try and fight for my place in the squad.

“It gives you a lot of confidence in your own ability and it means that he has shown faith in me already by putting me on against Hearts at 0-0. I just need to try to repay the favour.

“At the weekend there I could have got a goal so as soon as I get the chance I need to try and grasp it with both hands and make sure I can stamp my authority on the team.”

