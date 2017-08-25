Pedro Caixinha: ‘The dogs bark and the caravan keeps going’

Pedro Caixinha has used an old Portuguese proverb to reinforce his belief that Rangers are heading in the right direction despite their stuttering start to the league season.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The Ibrox side are already five points adrift of the early pace-setters just three games into the season and were booed off after last week’s goalless draw with Hearts.

Defeat this Sunday to Ross County could see them drop eight points adrift - the same number Brendan Rodgers’ relentless Hoops let slip in the whole of last season.

But Caixinha - who will be without injured winger Josh Windass for the Dingwall trip - says he will remain single-minded despite the mounting murmurs of discontent.

He said: “I always felt the support of the fans in the stadium.

“What I need to tell you, and it’s a Portuguese saying, ‘the dogs bark and the caravan keeps going’. That means that we are focused in our work. We are all together in the same direction.

“So we are the ones that know what direction we are going and the fans are supporting us.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Spartak eye Simunovic | Blow for Copenhagen’s Sviatchenko bid | Celtic eye two further signings