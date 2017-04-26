Pedro Caixinha says he felt ‘ashamed’ after Celtic defeat

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says his team’s toothless display against Celtic on Sunday left him feeling ashamed.

The Portuguese coach was given his first taste of the Glasgow derby battle from the dugout in the semi-finals of the William Hill Scottish Cup. But Rangers rarely threatened Brendan Rodgers’ team and went down tamely to a 2-0 Hampden defeat.

The teams meet again in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday and Caixinha wants his men to show more fight when Celtic arrive at Ibrox.

He told RangersTV: “It does worry me a little that the aggression was missing on Sunday – I wanted it from the very beginning.

“We have a principle and this week I am going to work on it a lot – we call it the ten second principle.

“If you start with the ball or your opponents start with it then you need to create some sort of danger within the ten seconds.

“The ball must be closer to the opponent’s goal or if the ball starts with the opponent then you must recover the ball within the ten seconds. Did you see that in the last match? I don’t think so.

“We need to be angry about that and because it is an Old Firm game we need to feel shame about it because we didn’t perform.

“We didn’t have the passion that this club is giving to us. After the match we went to the Player of the Year dinner and I was feeling ashamed because I couldn’t give the fans the same passion as I was receiving there.

“We prepare the team to be aggressive and we want the team to be aggressive in a good way for the whole game, you can’t even have 45 seconds where you are not focused.”