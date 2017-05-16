Pedro Caixinha: Ryan Jack is the player to give Rangers balance

Pedro Caixinha has earmarked Aberdeen’s captain Ryan Jack as the player to give his side balance next season.

Jack is likely to miss the Dons’ clash with Rangers on Wednesday through injury, but the Rangers boss has already been enamoured with what he has seen of Jack.

The 25-year-old sees his future away from Pittodrie having made 248 appearances for the club. He was previously linked with a switch to MLS side Columbus Crew. Yet, Jack may be interested in joining his boyhood heroes.

“I scout and assess a lot of Scots players, at least those who play more against us,” said Caixinha. “He is one player that because of his age, his quality and what he has done in the last two seasons, I like.”

The Portuguese boss has struggled to find a balance in his team, especially in midfield, highlighting the way his side conceded against Hearts on Saturday. Caixinha has pinpointed Jack as someone who can provide Rangers with a sense of equilibrium.

“He’s a good player. Young and Scottish. I like his consistency, although he missed a few games recently. I like his leadership as captain at a young age,” he explained.

“I like the way he sees the games and gives the out ball in the build-up. He gives a balance to the team when it’s attacking. There are some points for him to divide a game and get involved in offence. So that’s what I like about him.

“Especially at moments when you need balance. Players can be released in attack when they know other players are giving them cover. We have struggled with that. For example, the last goal we conceded comes from a poor line of cover.

“There are maybe six or seven more like him that we assessed.”