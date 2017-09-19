Pedro Caixinha: Ross McCrorie is Scotland’s future at centre-back

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has lavished praise on centre-back Ross McCrorie, saying the youngster will be Scotland’s future at centre-back.

The Portuguese head coach made the comments in the wake of his side’s extra-time victory over Partick Thistle in the Betfred Cup.

The 19-year-old was a second half substitute for Bruno Alves after the latter picked up a calf injury, showing real promise with the most polished centre-back showing on the night from the visitors.

Rangers reached the semi-final thanks to goals from Daniel Candeias and Eduardo Herrera after Kris Doolan’s equaliser cancelled out Carlos Pena’s opener.

Afterwards, Caixinha said: “Ross McCrorie is going to be one of the best centre halves in history, not just for this club but for this country.

“You just need to see what he did. He was brilliant.

“It’s not about age or names. It’s about getting the chance to prove it.

“I have no concerns about him. I never had and never will have. If he needs to play on Saturday [against Celtic], he will play.”