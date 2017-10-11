Pedro Caixinha reveals clear the air talks with Kenny Miller

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha described Kenny Miller as “one of ours” after clearing the air with the striker.

Caixinha revealed Miller had responded well to his omission from the squad which won 4-1 against Hamilton before the international break.

The Portuguese coach had refused to discuss whether Miller’s absence was related to reports of a heated team meeting after Celtic’s 2-0 win at Ibrox.

Miller will have to wait to see if he is included in the squad for Friday’s Ladbrokes Premiership encounter against St Johnstone, although he has a minor fitness concern too.

Caixinha said at his pre-match media conference: “Kenny is one of our players from the squad like all the others. All of them have the same respect and behaviour from our side.

“But I’m the manager. I decide the players who will start the game, I decide the players that are going to be in the squad, and I also decide the players who will be out of the squad. Kenny is definitely one of ours and, like all the others, it depends on my decision.”

When asked how Miller had responded to his omission, Caixinha said: “With full respect. He’s a senior player, he understands things.

“We spoke, we clarify everything regarding those decisions, because sometimes it’s important for you to justify the decisions. Other times I don’t have to justify anything. But we clarified everything and, as I told you, he’s one of ours.”

When asked whether he would be in the squad for the Perth clash, the Rangers manager said: “We still have training tomorrow (Thursday). To be honest, he felt something today in training. I don’t think it’s going to be anything major.

“Tomorrow we will have the squad and we will see if he’s on the list or not. We have more options now and Kenny is one of ours. It’s my decision if he will be on the list or not.”

