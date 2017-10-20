Pedro Caixinha refuses to discuss Kenny Miller saga any more

Frustrated Pedro Caixinha refused to discuss his row with Kenny Miller as he insisted he would not let the saga distract him from guiding Rangers into the Betfred Cup final.

Speculation has surrounded the relationship between manager and player for weeks. Picture: SNS

Gers face Motherwell in Sunday’s semi-final at Hampden but the build-up to the clash has been overshadowed after Miller’s agent launched a scathing attack at the club.

David Baldwin took an online swipe at the Ibrox outfit on Tuesday, accusing them of disrespecting his frozen-out client with an angry Instagram post.

The 37-year-old former Scotland forward has not been selected by Caixinha since a series of dressing room leaks emerged in the wake of last month’s defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Baldwin claimed on Tuesday that Miller had been made a scapegoat after news of a bad-tempered debrief following Gers’ 2-0 loss to the Hoops was made public.

Period. Period. Period. Period in Portuguese means ‘point finale’. It means finished, no more questions. Pedro Caixinha

But Caixinha refused to bite back as he met the media at the club’s Auchenhowie training base and appealed for reporters’ probing to end.

He said: “My thoughts about that is that I’ve been speaking about that for the last three weeks and now I’d just like to place a period on all those conversations.”

Asked if Miller would be in the squad, he added: “Period. Period. Period. Period in Portuguese means ‘point finale’. It means finished, no more questions.”

But despite days of headlines, the Ibrox manager inists his focus has not shifted from Stephen Robinson’s Well outfit.

He said: “It is [frustrating to still be discussing this] but I need to be polite in some moments and kind and respectful. In others I need to be abrupt and say it is time to place a period on this issue.

“Am I distracted? No. Nothing distracts me. I’m a guy who places my focus and follow my focus. Nothing can distract me.

“You know me. One of the good characteristics I recognise in myself is that I do not give up. I’m too persistent. When I want one thing, I just go for it.

“I’m very demanding. I’m never happy, I’m never satisfied. So I’m very focused on my work.”

