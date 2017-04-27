Pedro Caixinha: No disagreement over Rangers summer break

Pedro Caixinha insists there is no discord among his Rangers squad over his plans for pre-season.

Reports on Thursday morning suggest the Portuguese is set to extend his players’ summer holiday in order to head off a brewing row after originally granting them just a 10-day break.

The Daily Record claimed those plans had caused friction with the likes of skipper Lee Wallace and striker Joe Garner as they were having to rearrange wedding plans.

But Caixinha says his men - who round off their season away to St Johnstone on May 21 - are on board with his training schedule as they plot an early return to action when the Europa League qualifiers kick off on June 29.

Asked if players had expressed concern over the amount of time off they were getting between campaigns, Caixinha replied: “Not at all. They are hard workers. They are professionals.

“I will be glad to go to their weddings.”

Caixinha did explain, however, that he has yet to finalise the dates when his men will be expected to report back to the club’s Auchenhowie training base.

He said: “That’s an internal affair. It’s unofficial at the moment.

“But we know it, the players know it, so we are the ones who need to know.

“It is not me who set up the plan. It’s the date of the first competition, which is June 29.

“It’s totally important we have the right amount of time to prepare in order to be ready for that first match.

“It’s my job (to make sure we are prepared). According to the time I have, I need to organise things in that direction. That (time) is what we have, that’s what we need to organise.”

