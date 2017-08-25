Pedro Caixinha: Michael O’Halloran is not my type of player

Pedro Caixinha has told Michael O’Halloran there is no way back for him at Rangers - because he does not have the calibre to play at Ibrox.

The frontman has made a sensational start to the season since being sent back to former club St Johnstone on loan earlier this month.

And the 26-year-old’s haul of four goals in as many games for Tommy Wright’s men has already sparked calls from some Rangers supporters for his return when his deal ends in January.

But Caixinha has ruled out the possibility of welcoming back a player who cost former boss Mark Warburton £500,000 when he arrived 18 months ago after insisting he has no future at Ibrox.

Asked if he was considering a recall, the Gers boss said: “Not with me. He’s not my type of player. He’s not the type of player Rangers needs.

“You need to see that sometimes if you take the same person to different contests, is he going to give you the same?

“That’s what you need to understand. In my opinion he does not have [what you need] to play for Rangers.

“[The reason] is up to me and him to discuss it and I’m not going to discuss it.

“I’m just telling you that in different scenarios he will have different answers and you are seeing that at the moment.”

O’Halloran - who has made just one 45-minute appearance for the Light Blues since Caixinha took over in March - is not the only Rangers player performing well away from Ibrox.

Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner have struck seven goals between them since linking up at Ipswich, while Barrie McKay has also impressed with two goals from his first four Nottingham Forest run-outs.

But Caixinha suggested the trio also lacked the special ingredient required.

“It is a totally different situation to wear this badge,” he said, pointing to the Rangers crest on his sweatshirt.

“You need to feel this responsibility.

“It’s not harder to wear this badge, you just need to be the right one.

“They are not our players any more. Of course I appreciate all the work they have been doing with us.

“I just wish them all the best and of course I hope they keep scoring for their new clubs.”

