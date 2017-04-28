Pedro Caixinha makes Kenny Miller wait on a new contract

Pedro Caixinha has declined to clarify Kenny Miller’s future at Rangers and has suggested the veteran striker may even have to wait until the end of the season before the situation is resolved.

Miller, 37, who was named Rangers’ Player of the Year last week, is out of contract in the summer. He is keen to extend his playing career at Ibrox and is understood to have held talks with managing director Stewart Robertson over a possible new deal.

Rangers manager Caixinha, however, would not be drawn on whether Miller is now set to remain part of his squad next season. The Portuguese coach insists his assessment of the players he inherited from Mark Warburton will continue until their final game of the campaign at St Johnstone.

“Kenny trained great this week and he is a fantastic professional,” said Caixinha. “I’m very happy with the players we have. We are still analysing the players and will continue to do that up until 21 May.”

When pressed on the subject and asked if he expected a deal for Miller to be reached, he replied: “Good player, good person. Player of the Year, by the way.”

Caixinha was similarly reluctant to respond to speculation linking him with a move for Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean.