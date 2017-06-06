Pedro Caixinha hails signing of ‘aggressive’ Dalcio

Pedro Caixinha secured the services of Portuguese player Dalcio on a season-long loan deal yesterday and the Rangers manager believes he has got himself an aggressive attacker who is comfortable playing on either flank.

The 21-year-old Benfica man flew into Scotland on Sunday night along with Caixinha and fellow Portuguese player Fabio Cardoso.

Dalcio, a former Portugal Under-20 international, has played mainly for Benfica’s B team in the Portuguese second tier. He says he was attracted to Rangers by the size of the club and the fanbase.

“What attracted me was the history of the club, the size of the club, and mainly, the supporters – the amazing fans the club has,” Dalcio said.

“The gaffer was a real influence on me too. I know he is really competitive and ambitious, and that was the reasons I wanted to join him.

“The manager has said he is here to help me and to improve me. On the club, we need to put it on top where it belongs.

“Regarding Rangers, I heard about the club of course when I was young and a player playing with the youth teams.

“They came to Lisbon for tournaments and they would always bring lots of fans with them to support them.

“On Scottish football, I don’t know too much but I know there are two big clubs. Rangers and Celtic, and mainly the way the people love football and support their teams.

“I realise the club has the need to win and the supporters always want the club to win, but I will leave the pressure off the field before I go onto it.”

Dalcio will be used on either wing according to Caixinha. Speaking to RangersTV, he said: “He is a young Portuguese player from Benfica and the under-21 national team and he has the characteristics to play from both wide areas.

“He is left footed but he is comfortable playing on the right, he is the type of player who is comfortable in receiving the ball and he is aggressive attacking the defenders.

“He is aggressive looking for the one-v-one and looking for finishing and he can perform on the right or left.”

Caixinha has already added 35-year-old defender Bruno Alves and former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack to his squad.