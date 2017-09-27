Pedro Caixinha accuses Graham Dorrans of disrespect - reports

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is said to have torn into midfielder Graham Dorrans during a team meeting, according to the Daily Record.

Kenny Miller, with the captain's armband, as he goes face to face with Mikael Lustig. Picture: SNS

It was reported in two newspapers on Wednesday morning that the Portuguese head coach lambasted his players on Monday, two days after losing to Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Caixinha was said to be unhappy with the lack of dressing room harmony, accusing the British players of failing to make their foreign team-mates feel welcome.

He is then supposed to have singled out Dorrans for handing the captain’s armband to substitute Kenny Miller during the second half of the 2-0 Old Firm derby defeat. Having done so without the manager’s consent, Caixinha feels this showed a lack of respect.

Rangers travel to Hamilton on Friday desperate to get back to winning ways after failing to take three points in either of their last two games.

