Partick Thistle 1 - 2 Rangers: Joe Dodoo rescues the points

Rangers moved to second in the table with a dramatic 2-1 injury-time victory over Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Kris Doolan put Thistle into the lead with less than 15 minutes remaining before substitute Joe Dodoo rescued the points with a superb volley to equalise before slipping the ball under Thorsten Stuckmann in the Thistle goal in what was the final kick of the match.

Rangers were forced into one change, Danny Wilson replacing the injured Clint Hill. Last week’s match-winner Harry Forrester was also brought into the starting line-up. Alan Archibald has some success with a back three in recent weeks but shifted to a back four for the visit of the Ladbrokes Championship champions.

It worked in stifling Rangers, allowing them possession but denying them space in the final third. It also allowed Thistle to counter effectively. They created the better chances in the opening 45 minutes but lacked that bit of quality to finish them off.

A blistering start to the second half saw Forrester bearing down on goal before he was accidentally tripped by Abdul Osman. The referee waved away the Rangers protests for a penalty, bizarrely awarding a corner even though Osman got nowhere near the ball.

Archibald’s men soon regained a foothold in the match and went close with a few chances before Doolan opened the scoring in the 76th minute.

Rangers responded soon after when Dodoo expertly volleyed past Stuckmann following Kenny Miller’s chipped pass. It looked like that was how it would finish until Dodoo raced on to another Miller pass before finding the far corner of the net.

More to follow...

