Now Rangers’ Ross McCrorie feels a ‘proper first-team player’

Ross McCrorie has enjoyed a dramatic change to his life since breaking into the Rangers side this season but only now feels like a “proper” first-team player.

The 19-year-old centre-back was handed his debut by former Light Blues boss Pedro Caixinha in a 3-1 Betfred Cup win against Partick Thistle in September and has since become a regular.

Having his own locker at Rangers has made Ross McCrorie feel that he is now really a senior player. Picture: SNS.

He scored his first goal in the 3-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win against the Jags before the international break, when stand-in boss Graeme Murty preferred the youngster to experienced Portugal defender Bruno Alves.

McCrorie is likely to start for Scotland Under-21s in their 2019 European Championship qualifier against Ukraine tonight after John Souttar sustained a bout of concussion in the 1-1 draw against Latvia on Friday and, if he does, it will be with the confidence of a player who no longer feels like a youth prospect at his club.

“Life has changed dramatically to be honest,” he said. “Obviously making my debut and staying in the team for the last eight games, it has been brilliant and hopefully I can keep building on it.

“And that’s me moved into the first-team dressing room.

“I am up among the first-team boys and I am loving every minute of it.

“It hasn’t been too much difference because I know them all and train with them every day but I have my locker, that’s the difference.

“When you were with the Under-20s you always felt like a youth player, but now I feel as if I am a proper first-team player and feel part of it and hopefully I can get a few more games and see what happens.”

McCrorie is ready for another career landmark, a first start for Scot Gemmill’s side in Perth.

He said: “I have made a few appearances for the 21s off the bench but hopefully I can get my first start and we can build on that.”

Gemmill confirmed that Souttar returned to Hearts after suffering a head knock at McDiarmid Park.

He said: “John is recovering well and back with his club under the observation of the doctor and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The draw with Latvia left the Scots in third place in Group 4 with seven points from four games – a point behind Netherlands and six points off leaders England, both of whom have played a game more.

However, Gemmill remains relaxed about Scotland’s qualification chances.

“I will tell you the truth, I haven’t even looked at the league table,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter, the preparation will be exactly the same. Wherever we are in the league table we need to find a way to beat Ukraine.

“Every game we play, it is about maximising the experience for the players.

“Whether we are playing a seeded team above or below us, home or away, they are all contributing factors to the dynamics of the game that our players need to live with.”