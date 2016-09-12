Noise of Celtic fans celebrating gave Josh Windass a headache

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass was forced into popping a couple of painkillers in the aftermath of Saturday’s Old Firm derby as the noise from a jubilant Celtic Park support brought on a headache.

Dad Dean Windass, the former Aberdeen, Hull and Bradford striker, said his son called him shortly after completing his first league game for Rangers, which ended in a 5-1 defeat.

Despite the disappointment, Dean insists the bruising experience will only benefit his son.

The Hull ambassador explained: “I spoke to Josh this morning. It was an experience he’s never had before. He said to me he had to take a couple of paracetamol when he left the ground because the noise the Celtic supporters made when they scored was so loud it gave him a headache.

“But to play in that stadium with that atmosphere at 22 years old will only help him learn.

“He did not let himself down but you only need to look at the scoreline to see Celtic were a lot stronger.

“Josh isn’t happy with the result obviously but was with how he played. I was too, he did okay.

“It was the biggest game of his life and he will learn from this. Nothing fazes Josh at all.

“I thought he was the best player for Rangers but they lost 5-1. I told him though that he didn’t let anybody down and that was the most important thing.

“He love’d the experience and it will only make him stronger. I’m proud of the kid and I’m sure - in fact I know it - he will be a top player.”

Warburton insisted after his side’s mauling there was not a major gulf between the sides and Windass reckons the score will be closer when they teams clash again on Hogmanay.

“Rangers will learn from this,” he said. “When I played for Aberdeen against Rangers I was coming up against Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup and I took loads from those games.

“I don’t think they will be so far apart come the end of the season. I even think Warburton will learn from it.

“Maybe he picked the wrong team on Saturday. I don’t know. I’m not a manager. But I reckon he and Davie Weir will be sitting there this morning analysing where it went wrong.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Suarez and Barcelona ‘wary of Celtic’ | Weiss hopes Celts ‘fail’ | Lennon hails Hibs history-makers

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY