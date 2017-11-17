No update in search for new Rangers boss, admits Graeme Murty

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty says there has been no update on the club’s search for a new boss.

The club declared seven days ago that they expected more applications for the post by the end of this week and would draw up a shortlist after that.

Rangers' interim boss Graeme Murty has admitted that there is no news in the search for a new manager. Picture: SNS Group

Murty will be in charge for a third game when Rangers host Hamilton in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday.

The former Scotland defender said: “I’m in contact with Mark [Allen, director of football] every day and nothing has changed as far as I’m concerned.

“I am just prepping and making sure the players are kept as much in the loop as possible because I don’t want them feeling as if they don’t know what’s going on.

“They know exactly as much as I do and they are just cracking on. Their attitude has been exceptional.”

Murty could lead Rangers to three consecutive wins on Saturday - something Pedro Caixinha failed to achieve in seven months.

The club’s development coach is in his second spell in interim command and he revealed he had not applied for the top job.

“I don’t think I should have to,” he added. “I’m here, I’m a Rangers employee, what role I have at the club is up to people far, far above me. So that will be down to them to choose.

“As far as I’m concerned, I will do the best at whatever job they see fit to put me in.”

Meanwhile, Murty revealed Graham Dorrans would not need surgery after seeing a specialist over an ankle problem, but the midfielder will miss the visit of Accies.

