New date for Rangers-Aberdeen league match confirmed by SPFL

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has confirmed the new date for Rangers’ match with Aberdeen that was postponed owing to the Ibrox side’s involvement in the semi-finals of the Betfred Cup.

Rangers had been due to welcome the Dons to Ibrox on October 21, but their extra time win over Partick Thistle in the quarter finals of the competition means they will play Motherwell at Hampden on Sunday October 22.

Pedro Caixinha’s side will now take on the Dons at Ibrox on Wednesday November 29, at 7.45pm.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports, and means that the two sides will play each other twice in four days.

Aberdeen are due to host Rangers at Pittodrie on December 3.

The fixtures between Kilmarnock and Hibernian, and Motherwell and Celtic, which are also disrupted due to the involvement of Hibernian, Motherwell and Celtic in the final four of the League Cup competition, will be confirmed shortly, the SPFL has announced.