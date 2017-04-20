Michael O’Halloran restored to the Rangers first-team squad

Michael O’Halloran is back in the Rangers squad ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden.

The former St Johnstone attacker was dropped after he failed to turn up for an Development League fixture against Hearts.

O’Halloran has been a peripheral figure in the Rangers first team this season but manager Pedro Caixinha confirmed at his Thursday press conference that the player was back in the first-team fold.

Caixinha also revealed that defender Clint Hill could return from injury for the last-four clash with Celtic on Sunday.