Michael O’Halloran is not Rangers’ type says Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha has told Michael O’Halloran there is no way back for him at Rangers because he does not have the calibre to play at Ibrox.

The striker has made a sensational start to the season since being sent back to former club St Johnstone on loan earlier this month.

The 26-year-old’s haul of four goals in as many games for Tommy Wright’s men has already sparked calls from some Rangers supporters for his return when his deal ends in January.

But Caixinha has ruled out the possibility of welcoming back a player who cost former boss Mark Warburton £500,000 when he arrived 18 months ago after insisting he has no future at Ibrox.

Asked if he was considering a recall, the Rangers manager said: “Not with me. He’s not my type of player. He’s not the type of player Rangers needs.

“You need to see that sometimes if you take the same person to different contests, is he going to give you the same? That’s what you need to understand. In my opinion he does not have [what you need] to play for Rangers.

“[The reason] is up to me and him to discuss it and I’m not going to discuss it.

“I’m just telling you that in different scenarios he will have different answers and you are seeing that at the moment.”

O’Halloran – who has made just one 45-minute appearance for Rangers since Caixinha took over in March – is not the only Rangers player performing well away from Ibrox. Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner have struck seven goals between them since linking up at Ipswich, while Barrie McKay also impressed with two goals from his first four Nottingham Forest run-outs.

But Caixinha suggested the trio also lacked the special ingredient required.

“It is a totally different situation to wear this badge,” he said, pointing to the Rangers crest on his sweatshirt. “You need to feel this responsibility.

“It’s not harder to wear this badge, you just need to be the right one.”

Rangers are already five points adrift of early Premiership pacesetters Celtic, St Johnstone and Aberdeen just three games into the season and were booed off after last week’s 0-0 draw with Hearts.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Ross County, Caixinha insisted he will remain single-minded despite mounting murmurs of discontent.

He said: “I always felt the support of the fans in the stadium.

“What I need to tell you, and it’s a Portuguese saying, ‘the dogs bark and the caravan keeps going’. That means that we are focused in our work. We are all together in the same direction. So we are the ones that know what direction we are going and the fans are supporting us.”