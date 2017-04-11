Michael O’Halloran ‘fails to show’ for Rangers U20 match

Fresh doubts over the future of Rangers winger Michael O’Halloran have emerged after he apparently failed to show for Monday’s under-20 match against Hearts.

O’Halloran was left out of Sunday’s first-team match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie and was expected to play for the development side against Hearts at Forthbank, Stirling.

However, his failure to turn up took the Rangers coaching staff by surprise and is unlikely to impress the club’s new manager Pedro Caixinha.

O’Halloran was linked with a move away from the club in January.