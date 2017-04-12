Michael O’Halloran ‘banished’ from Rangers first-team squad

Michael O’Halloran has been banished from the Rangers first-team squad after failing to show for a Development League game, according to STV Sport.

The 26-year-old was supposed to start for Rangers’ under-20s side against Hearts on Tuesday evening but reportedly went AWOL.

He’s since been cast away from first-team training, being made to work on his own while the club decide his future.

O’Halloran was signed for a fee of around £500,000 last January from St Johnstone.

He’s failed to set the heather alight at Ibrox, scoring three times in 37 games and largely flitting in and out of the starting XI.

His last appearance came as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell on 1 April.

