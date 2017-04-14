Martyn Waghorn says Kenny Miller should be in Team of Season

Rangers forward Martyn Waghorn believes strike partner Kenny Miller must be a candidate for PFA Scotland’s Team of the Year and he would love to see the veteran remain at Ibrox.

The 37-year-old (like the club’s best defender, 38-year-old Clint Hill) is out of contract at the end of this season and, thus far, neither has been offered extensions by new manager Pedro Caixinha.

Miller proved his worth yet again by scoring the opening two goals in last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Aberdeen, taking his tally for the season to 11. With eight goals, the former Scotland forward is also Rangers’ leading scorer in the Premiership and Wahgorn argues he must be included in any short list of the best players in the elite division.

“He’s got to be up there hasn’t he?” he said. “He has performed incredibly throughout the season for his age; he just keeps going. I don’t know how he does it, I don’t know where he gets his energy from. He’s scored goals in big games and has shown on the biggest stage that he can still do it.

“He’s definitely up there for one of our players of the season; he’s shown what a good pro can do. He applies himself right, he works hard, he does everything he needs to do. He’s a great example for everyone.”

Miller is also one of the highest earners at Ibrox but Waghorn can think of no reason why he should not be offered at least a one-year extension to his current agreement.

“I don’t see why not,” he said. “He’s still performing. He’s showing no signs of slowing up at this late stage of the season so he has clearly got enough left in the tank.”

The technique he displayed in notching the opening goal at Pittodrie on Sunday with a first-time shot which did not sacrifice accuracy for power demonstrated why Miller remains a valuable member of the squad and Waghorn insists he is also the perfect role model for emerging players at the club.

“If in doubt just put your laces through it and get it on target,” he grinned. “But that just showed his experience, being in the right place at the right time. It isn’t just luck that it fell to him. He is obviously vastly experienced and he knows where to be. He’s been there and done it, played in the biggest games on the biggest stages. He’s a Rangers boy. He knows what is right and what is wrong, he keeps all the younger lads on track.

“We’ve had a lot of young kids coming through in the last couple of weeks and he’s been a right good example for them. He knows what to do, he knows the place inside out, he’s great for everyone.”

Rangers host Partick today and Thistle manager Alan Archibald is sweating on the fitness of three key players ahead of the trip to Ibrox. Callum Booth (thigh), Chris Erskine (hamstring) and top scorer Kris Doolan (knee) are all nursing knocks as the Jags look to claim their first away win over Rangers in 36 years.