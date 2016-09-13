Mark Warburton: We’ll make Rangers critics eat ‘poisonous’ words

Rangers manager Mark Warburton claims he and his players will make their critics eat their words after being stung by “poisonous” criticism of their Celtic Park thrashing.

Warburton has already used the media analysis of Saturday’s 5-1 derby defeat to fire up his players.

He told Rangers TV: “I told the players that I was warned not to read the papers, but I thought ‘no, I will read the papers’, and you see some of the poisonous, mischievous dialogue that is written, and that just burns in your memory and that is something we will use.

“We need to turn it round and we will turn it around quickly, and while I won’t use the exact words I used with the players, we will make sure the people who are writing what they are writing right now come to eat those words.

“Right now, we have got to bite our tongue. As a Rangers fan, player or staff member, whatever it may be, right now we eat humble pie, as the fact is we lost 5-1 on Saturday, but that will live in the memory in terms of what’s been said and we will certainly utilise that going forward.”

