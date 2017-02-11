Mark Warburton to turn up at Rangers training - reports

Mark Warburton will turn up at Auchenhowie today to take the first-team training session, according to the Scottish Sun, despite being announced as having left the job of Rangers manager on Friday night.

The 54-year-old is said to have been advised by the English League Managers’ Association to act like he is still Rangers boss, as his exit from Ibrox looks set to be a lengthy legal affair.

Rangers revealed on Friday evening that Warburton, along with assistant David Weir and Head of Recruitment Frank McParland, had left the club after the board accepted their resignation letters.

However, when contacted by the Sun for a response, Warburton insisted he knew nothing about his resignation.

He said: “I haven’t resigned. I’ve never resigned. I’ve no idea what they’re talking about.”

It has since been reported that the trio tendered their resignations as they looked set to join Nottingham Forest. The English Championship side then decided to make caretaker boss Gary Brazil permanent for the remainder of this season.

Under-20s coach Graeme Murty will take charge of Rangers’ Scottish Cup fifth-round tie with Morton on Sunday afternoon.

