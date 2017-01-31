Mark Warburton: Rangers will only move for the ‘right player’

Rangers boss Mark Warburton does not expect any more signings on transfer deadline day.

• Transfer Deadline Day live blog: Celtic resolve to keep stars | Rangers miss out on Oxford | Mckay return?

The Govan club signed 23-year-old goalkeeper Alnwick from Port Vale on a three-and-a-half year deal on Monday with Gilks moving to Wigan.

Alnwick is Rangers’ third signing of the January window after Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman signed loan deals from Arsenal and Bournemouth respectively.

Ahead of the trip to Hearts on Wednesday night, Warburton said: “I think we are done. I think business is done and I will watch with much interest what goes on between now and 11 o’clock tonight.

“We spoke about the right players being available, we would move. I am delighted to get Jak, a young keeper with good potential and pedigree and has got the experience.

“Matt has moved to Wigan and it has worked for everyone.

“If the right player becomes available and Frank (McParland, head of recruitment) is always available and it is the value for the club then we will make the call.

“But right now we are happy with what we have got and we look forward to the game tomorrow night.”