Mark Warburton: Rangers signings will come good with time

Mark Warburton has backed his underperforming summer signings at Rangers to come good with a little time and patience.

The Ibrox club currently sit fifth in the league table, seven points off rivals Celtic who’ve played a game less.

Warburton saw his side defeat Partick Thistle last weekend, ending a run of three league games without victory.

The star man against Thistle was Niko Kranjcar, who opened the scoring with a thunderous strike into the roof of the net. Prior to the match, the Croatian was looked upon as one of several Rangers signings this past summer who’ve failed to hit the ground running.

Warburton insists performances like Kranjcar’s will soon become the norm among the recent arrivals, they just need a little time to acclimatise to Scottish football first.

He told Rangers TV: “I listen to some of the commentaries from the Premier League down south and the top Championship clubs down south. They talk about Spanish players or other players coming in and taking six to nine months to come in and settle down.

“I remember [Erik] Lamela coming to Spurs and people saying it took him 12 months to settle in and now he’s producing a fantastic level of football.

“But 12 months to settle in, the expectation here at Rangers is such that players are expected to deliver immediately, and it takes time.

“It’s a different culture, different demands, different responsibilities at the club. The weight of expectation, dealing with so many different things and we laugh and joke about the weather, but it is players dealing with different circumstances.

“It does take some getting used to, so I think we need to give the boys as much space as possible.

“But we are getting there, we are only eight games in, so hopefully as we go forward now we make real progress.”

