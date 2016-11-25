Mark Warburton: Rangers remain biggest club in Scottish football

Mark Warburton insists Rangers are still the biggest club in Scottish football despite the troubles that have beset the Ibrox club over recent years.

The Rangers boss was speaking at the club’s agm, where he was quizzed about the team’s form on the park and his summer recruitment.

Warburton assured the support that there is a long term plan in place to get Rangers back to the top, but stressed the need for more patience before the club gets there.

He said: “We must consolidate in the Premiership and a place in Europe and a challenge from the title will then follow. There will always be difficulties and set backs but we will keep moving forward. Mistakes will be made, but our unity and strength will drive us.

“This remains the biggest football club in the country. Every Rangers fans can unite behind the common goal of restoring this club to former glories and achieve new triumphs.”

