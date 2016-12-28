Mark Warburton pleased with response from ‘brave’ Rob Kiernan

Rangers boss Mark Warburton resisted the temptation to criticise Rob Kiernan after the centre-back made a glaring error in the Ibrox’s side 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

The visitors deservedly led thanks to a 23rd minute goal from Barrie McKay. However, the advantage would last only five minutes as Kiernan’s ill-advised backpass attempt to goalkeeper Wes Foderingham fell well short of its intended target, allowing Steven MacLean to equalise.

When quizzed about the error after the game, Warburton defended Kiernan, stating his centre-back is “only human” and that he was pleased with the bravery shown by Kiernan to keep playing the ball out from the back.

He told BT Sport: “I’ve got no problem with the mistake. We’re all human. It’s never intentional and he’s brave to want to get on the ball.

“For me it’s about whether he’s still brave the next time. Does he still want to get on the ball? Which he did do, so all credit to Rob Kiernan. He’s been very good and, as I say, it’s just a mistake.”

Meanwhile, Kiernan could face SFA punishment after appearing to lash out at Steven Anderson shortly after the equaliser. An incident that was caught on BT Sport cameras.

Warburton added: “I never saw that. I’ll need to look at the game again.”

