Mark Warburton hopes to continue ‘long term’ Rangers project

Mark Warburton insists he’s committed to building “strong foundations” at Rangers amid a poor start to the 2016/17 season.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Despite this being their first season back in the top flight following four years in the lower leagues, several Rangers players and even the club’s chairman Dave King insisted they were ready to challenge Celtic at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Those ambitions already look dashed as Rangers sit in fifth place, nine points off Celtic having played a game less.

Earlier this week, former manager Graeme Souness called for Warburton to given further investment in order to catch up with Celtic.

After denying a rumour linking him with the vacant manager’s job at Wigan, Warburton expressed his hope of remaining at Ibrox and seeing through the project he started at the beginning of last season.

Her said: “I hope very much it is long term. We spoke about building foundations.

“We look at where the club has been the last four or five years, rightly or wrongly, and the club needs to move forward on strong foundations.

“That is our task and our aim, and working closely with the chairman and the board and everyone involved with the club and if we can do that and put the club on sound footings then we will be in a good place.

“I just don’t think we can afford to move too recklessly and try to move too quickly without those strong foundations.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Manchester United eye Dembele | Wigan want Warburton | Hearts have to be ‘horrible’

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY