Mark Warburton does not want to be judged on record against Celtic

Mark Warburton does not want his performance as Rangers boss to be judged on his record against Celtic.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The Ibrox manager is preparing to face Brendan Rodgers’ rampant Ladbrokes Premiership leaders on Saturday - with a massive 16-point chasm currently separating the country’s top two.

But the Englishman does not believe the Old Firm rivals’ head-to-heads this season will be an accurate reflection of Gers progress.

Warburton has every reason to want to forget this season’s derby clashes.

Gers were humiliated in this season’s opener at Parkhead in September, when Rodgers marked his arrival on the Glasgow scene with a 5-1 demolition job.

Their next encounter came in October’s Betfred Cup semi-final when the Hoops struck in stoppage time to break Light Blue hearts again.

Warburton insists his side have come on leaps and bounds since their first meeting but he reckons the final standings will be a better measure of his work.

Asked what he should be judged on, he said: “It has to be where we finish. I understand (the comparisons to Celtic) and please don’t think for one second I’m understating it.

“But at the end of the season come May, where do Rangers come in the league?

“We spoke at the beginning of the season about being highly competitive and learning and gelling as a team over the course of the season.

“So if we do that and grab second spot, will we have had a good season? You tell me.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic chase Guillermo Celis | Boyd responds to Hearts taunts | Old Firm injury news

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook