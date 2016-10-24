Mark Warburton delighted with ‘brave’ Rangers players

Rangers manager Mark Warburton insists there are “many positives” he can take from yesterday’s 1-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic and believes only slim margins separated the sides, writes Stephen Halliday.

Moussa Dembele’s late goal settled the tie at Hampden but Rangers were far more resolute than when they lost 5-1 to their rivals in the Premiership in September.

“Celtic took one chance right at the death,” said Warburton. “It went through the goalie’s legs. It was that type of game, where one chance would change it. It was nip and tuck, chances at both ends.

“What’s the best way of keeping your critics quiet? To go and win games. That’s what we have to do.

“So we are disappointed today but I hope you saw that there were many positives in the game for us. The players are stepping up. They were on the front foot and far more aggressive in their pressing.

“The tempo was higher and we were very brave in many situations. So I’m delighted with the players. I think they showed their quality. There is no lack of desire, work ethic or focus.

“There is a lot of pressure on the players. But we are getting there. The aim is to work hard and continue that progress.”