Linfield supporters blame Rangers fans for sectarian chants

Linfield fans have blamed supporters of Rangers for sectarian chanting during their side’s recent 1-0 defeat to Dundee United.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Scotland’s latest failure | Caixinha and Miller end dispute | Celtic have ‘no chance’

The match at Tannadice, played live in front of BBC Alba’s cameras, was marred by the singing of several sectarian songs, which were clearly audible on the broadcast, including one in reference to deceased IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.

Linfield fans insist these chants didn’t come from the group of supporters who travelled from Belfast to see the game, but instead local Rangers supporters who turned up in the hope of causing trouble.

One Linfield fan told the Belfast Telegraph: “It was clear from the accents that there were a lot of Rangers’ people there. No one is saying that our own supporters are angels but the club have tried to move away from the old sectarian stereotypes and songs.

“Obviously there were problems at the Celtic game in July but the supporters who came over from Belfast on Saturday were paying a lot of money to be there and they weren’t out for trouble. Many of them wouldn’t even know the words of the sounds that were being sung at their end of the ground.”

Another wrote on social media: “Sounds like our ‘Scottish’ supporters club are lending some vocal support. I wish they would **** off and stick to their own team.”

READ MORE - Hearts’ Jamie Walker opens up on ‘tough time’ during Rangers saga