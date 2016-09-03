Linfield 0 - 7 Rangers: Kenny Miller nets four in Gers romp

Rangers warmed up for next weekend’s clash with Celtic by hammering Linfield 7-0 in Belfast.

Kenny Miller scored four as the Ibrox side cruised to victory in a testimonial match for the Linfield player Jamie Mulgrew.

Rangers' injured captain Lee Wallace meets fans at the Jamie Mulgrew Testimonial match in Belfast. Picture: Kris O'Rourke/Rangers FC via Press Association Images

Rangers face Celtic at Parkhead next Saturday and they tuned up for the game in some style at Windsor Park, with former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos making his debut after signing in midweek.

Miller, who was captaining the side in the absence of the injured Lee Wallace, opened the scoring after 11 minutes from close range.

Josh Windass was playing for Rangers after recovering from injury but it was Niko Kranjcar who doubled the visitors’ advantage with a superb shot to the top corner after 24 minutes. Within four minutes it was 4-0 thanks to goals from Rob Kiernan and Miller again.

It took Miller only another three minutes to secure his hat-trick as Rangers cruised into a 5-0 first half lead.

Philippe Senderos arrives for the Jamie Mulgrew testimonial match at Windsor Park ahead of his Rangers debut. Picture: Kris O'Rourke/Rangers FC via Press Association Images

Further goals in the second half by Miller and new singing from Preston Joe Garner completed the scoring in what turned out to be a one-side affair.

Garner had gone off early in the game with a head knock but returned to the fray and was rewarded with his first goal for the Ibrox club.

Wallace, who had to pull out of the Scotland squad for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier in Malta, watched the match from the stand.

