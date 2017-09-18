Lee Wallace will miss Old Firm clash, Pedro Caixinha confirms

Pedro Caixinha has confirmed that Rangers captain Lee Wallace will miss the first Old Firm game of the season through injury.

Wallace was substituted after just 12 minutes of the Ibrox side’s 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle on Friday night, after injuring his groin, and will see a specialist this week to assess the extent of the injury.

Wallace lasted just 12 minutes of the league clash against Partick. Picture: SNS Group

His replacement Declan John also picked up a knock during the match but Caixinha allayed fears that he could be without both left backs for the Betfred Cup tie against Thistle and the visit of Celtic.

He told RangersTV: “Lee Wallace is out, he is travelling to Manchester today to have an assessment on his groin so let’s see how it goes.

“Depending on the outcome of that we will see what we need to do. He will miss the weekend, Lee is out we just need to know for how long he needs to be out.

“Declan John will definitely be with us tomorrow as will Ryan Jack, who will start. Graham Dorrans is back at training today, yesterday he felt a bit sick and the doctor is already on him.

“He will not train with the team this morning but we think he will be available for Tuesday.”

But Jordan Rossiter and Niko Krancjar are still struggling with injuries, although the latter did resume training at the weekend.

Caixinha added: “Niko started back training with us on Sunday. He is still going to be assessed by his surgeon so we are going to see how we are going to deal with his situation.

“It is the same knee as he injured last season. Jordan Rossiter still has some pain on the knee so he still can’t train with the team and is not in our options.”