Lee Hodson wants Kyle Lafferty to join him at Rangers

Lee Hodson admits he would love to be reunited with Northern Ireland team-mate Kyle Lafferty at Rangers.

The former Ibrox frontman is on the lookout for a new club after being released by Norwich.

He spent four years in Glasgow after sealing a £3million switch from Burnley but quit in the wake of the club’s 2012 financial meltdown.

Lafferty has already admitted he would jump at the chance to re-sign for Gers after confessing he made a mistake in leaving.

He would have to win over a sizeable section of the Ibrox faithful angered by his decision to walk away when the Light Blues were at their lowest ebb.

However, Hodson has no doubt he would repay their faith in goals.

The full-back said: “Kyle is a great lad. He’s been performing very well for Northern Ireland, both leading up to the Euros and at the championships.

“He’s a goalscorer. He’s been here before and the fans know him very well. It would be nice to see him here but that’s down to the manager.

“I think Kyle’s out of contract now so it’s down to him as well.

“He had a great time here. I can definitely understand why Kyle says he regrets leaving. Once you’re at a big club you want to stay at a big club.

“Kyle has proven himself wherever he goes. Leading up to the Euros he was top goalscorer for Northern Ireland.

“He hasn’t been playing much football but has still been scoring during this qualifying campaign, so I’m sure there will be a lot of interest in him.”

Lafferty could yet be one of the new faces checking in this summer but Hodson admits he still does not know if he will be part of Pedro Caixinha’s team next season.

The Gers boss has already told out-of-contract pair Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos they will not be handed new deals following Sunday’s final game of the season at St Johnstone.

And he will hold individual meetings with the rest of his squad this week to spell out whether they have a future under his leadership.

Former MK Dons defender Hodson has yet to have his one-to-one but insists he will not worry about the outcome until Wednesday’s Ibrox clash with Aberdeen and their weekend assignment in Perth are ticked off.

“To be honest, I’m not really thinking about that,” said the 25-year-old, who still has two years remaining on his Light Blues deal. “There are two games left of the season and they are the most important things at the moment.

“I’m just concentrating on the games, working hard in training and that is my only focus at the moment. Whatever happens, happens.

“We can worry about it at the end of the season once these games are done. My focus is fully on these last two games of the season.”

Gers have given up on catching Aberdeen in second given the Dons’ six-point lead and vastly superior goal difference.

But Hodson insists his side are determined to send a message to those who still believe Aberdeen have a stronger squad than the one assembled in Govan.

He explained: “Every game is important from the first game of the season to the last game of the season. We definitely want to go out there and prove a point.

“We know as a team we are more than good enough to compete. We have two games left and we will go out there and try to do our best and finish the season with six points from the last two games.”