Leaked image claims to show new Rangers away strip

Rangers could be set to release a two-toned away kit after images of the supposed new strip were shared on social media.

The club decided to keep last season’s home strip for the 2017/18 campaign after a new deal with Mike Asley and Sports Direct was secured by the Rangers board, thus ending a fans’ boycott.

It was revealed earlier this month that Rangers were planning on bringing out a new away kit in October.

The image being shared on social media suggests the top will be all red with a darker shade on the front above sponsors 32Red’s logo.

