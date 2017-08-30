Kris Boyd: 2014 return to Rangers was a ‘disaster’

Kris Boyd has admitted that his 2014 return to Rangers was a complete “disaster”.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Jason Denayer back to Celtic? | No Shane Long move for Celtic | West Ham eye Anthony Ralston

The striker came back to his boyhood club following a successful season with Kilmarnock in the Ladbrokes Premiership and was expected to tear it up for Ally McCoist’s side in the second tier.

Things didn’t go according to plan, with Boyd managing only three league goals as Rangers finished in third place behind Hearts and Hibs before losing the play-off final to Motherwell.

Boyd says his individual struggles matched those of the club, with the standard of player far inferior to what it was when he left for Middlesbrough in 2010.

Speaking on Si Ferry Meets..., presented by Open Goal, the current Kilmarnock striker said: “It was a disaster to be honest.

“There was a lot of things that changed. The standard of player for me was the big thing, no disrespect to anyone.”

“When I left, there was international players galore. The standard was through the roof.

“There was no slacking, you couldn’t hide and when I went back it was totally different.

“I struggled to adapt. I think that for me relying on my team-mates, as I’ve done the majority of my career in terms of creating chances and things like that, that wasn’t happening.

“There was a difficult period for me there. Off the back of scoring 22 goals for Kilmarnock, I thought ‘I’ll go here and it’ll be easy’.”

READ MORE - What each Premiership side requires before transfer window closes