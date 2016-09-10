Kenny Miller: Time for Rangers to justify title talk

Kenny Miller has accepted the pressure is firmly on Rangers to back up their claims they can mount a genuine title challenge in their first season back in the top flight.

Ahead of today’s opening Old Firm match of the campaign at Celtic Park, Miller believes the time has come for Rangers to bring substance to their publicly declared ambition of deposing the champions.

Having dropped four points from their first four matches, the Ibrox club are already playing catch-up on Celtic.

“We have done a lot of talking off the field about wanting to come up and put a challenge in,” said the Rangers striker.

“Because of the demands of the club, nothing less is expected of us. So you can do a lot of talking about it but, when you cross that white line, you need to back it up. This game is an opportunity for us to do that.

“It can give us momentum and to win it would be a huge, huge result for us. It’s a chance to go out and show we are capable. Within the four walls of our dressing room, we believe that. But it’s about going out and actually performing, about showing we are going to be capable of putting up a title challenge.”