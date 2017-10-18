Kenny Miller’s agent takes fresh swipe at Rangers

Kenny Miller’s agent has stepped up his attack on Rangers by insisting their treatment of the striker has “trashed” his reputation.

Kenny Miller was dropped from the Rangers first-team squad last month. Picture: PA

David Baldwin took an online swipe at the Ibrox club on Tuesday, accusing them of disrespecting his frozen-out client.

Baldwin added fresh fuel to the fire by claiming the Light Blues’ actions have led to Miller’s family being targeted with abuse.

The 37-year-old former Scotland forward has not been selected by Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha since a series of dressing room leaks emerged in the wake of last month’s defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Baldwin claimed on Tuesday that Miller had been made a scapegoat after news of a bad-tempered debrief following Gers’ 2-0 loss to the Hoops was made public. But Caixinha insists Miller was left out of Friday night’s win at St Johnstone because of a hamstring injury.

When a number of Rangers supporters took exception to the agent’s claims on his Instagram page, Baldwin responded with another angry post.

“Just to clarify because some people are clearly missing the point,” he wrote. “I have absolutely no problem with a player being dropped for lack of form and football reasons, the manager picks the team and squad and always should. Absolutely no problem with that.

“The problem I have is when the player is the only player dropped the day after a big rant about the club having a dressing room ‘leak’ and then it is not clarified why he is being left out.

“It leaves it open to inferral and insinuation and endless newspaper stories and social media speculation that he was possibly or clearly the leak. When clearly he wasn’t.

“That then leads to his family getting dogs abuse about their loved one being a ‘rat’ and a ‘traitor.’ Which is unacceptable.

“It is not often a football club makes a claim that they have a leak in the dressing room so my very simple point was that the club should have quickly clarified that wasn’t why this particular player was being left out.

“Simple and would have saved a top professional’s reputation from getting trashed. Hopefully that clears it up.”

