Kenny Miller’s agent hits out at Rangers in Instagram post

Kenny Miller’s agent has launched a stinging attack at Rangers after the striker was frozen out of Pedro Caixinha’s first-team squad.

The Rangers manager has not selected veteran frontman Miller since a series of dressing room leaks in the wake of last month’s defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Miller missed the Light Blues’ 4-1 win at Hamilton after being ordered to report for duty with the club’s under-20s side for a clash with Brentford.

Caixinha said last week that Miller was still “one of ours” after apparently holding clear-the-air talks with the former Scotland international.

But he was again absent for Friday night’s win over St Johnstone and now Miller’s representative Dave Baldwin has had his say, scotching any suggestion Miller may have been the source of the leaks.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday morning, Baldwin wrote: “The ‘inferral’ that this guy above is anything other than one of the best ‘professionals’ of the last 20 years is a joke.

“If @rangersfc have a ‘leak,’ ‘rat’ or a ‘traitor’ in the ranks then they should say who it is and deal with it rather than leave one man hung out to dry!!!

“To make those accusations and then leave Kenny out of the squad and not say a word is embarrassing...........and then do it again! Looks pretty obvious to me where the leaks come from”

Baldwin finished his post with several hashtags, adding: “#shambolic #Embarrassing #hungouttodry #nameandshame #naughty #disrespectful”

