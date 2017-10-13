Kenny Miller has not travelled with Rangers squad to McDiarmid Park

Have your say

Kenny Miller has not travelled with the Rangers squad for Friday night’s trip to St Johnstone, according to the BBC.

The veteran striker returned to the first-team last week after a bust-up with manager Pedro Caixinha saw Miller sent to train with the Development Squad.

The Portuguese head coach called Miller “one of ours” when talking to the media on Wednesday, revealing that the pair had held clear the air talks following the player’s expulsion from the squad.

Caixinha and his squad are looking for consecutive victories from their match at McDiarmid Park, having defeated Hamilton Accies 4-1 before the international break.

