Kenny Miller axed from Rangers first-team by Pedro Caixinha - reports

Pedro Caixinha has banished vice-captain Kenny Miller from the Rangers first-team squad, according to the Daily Record.

The 38-year-old has been told he will be training with the youth team for the foreseeable future and play no part in Caixinha’s plans going forward.

The news comes on the day of Rangers’ Ladbrokes Premiership match with Hamilton Accies as they look to get back to winning ways following last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Celtic.

Two days after that match, Caixinha held a team meeting where he laid into his players over a lack of unity in the dressing room.

The Portuguese head coach was said to be unhappy with the British players for a perceived lack of effort in making Caixinha, his coaches, and the foreign summer signings feel welcome.

It now appears that Miller has bore the brunt of this squad unrest, with a Daily Record source claiming the striker has been made the “scapegoat” for all of Rangers’ problems on the park this term.

