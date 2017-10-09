Kenny Miller and Pedro Caixinha repair Rangers rift - reports

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha and striker Kenny Miller have repaired their fractured relationship, according to the Daily Record.
Miller featured in a closed door game against Morton on Saturday just over a week after he’d been banished from the first-team squad by his manager.
The 37-year-old netted in the 3-3 draw with the Championship side in what was a fairly strong Rangers team.
Is it believed the pair have put their differences to one side with Miller having returned to first-team training towards the end of last week.
